Washington Commanders fans might want to cover their ears and look away from this news. In a recent episode of Hot Ones, Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Davante Adams told Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown that he considers Commanders fans to be one of his least favorite fanbases in the NFL. The Raiders star added that he was only taking advantage of the show's format to tell his honest opinions.

Dishing on Commanders fans

Amon-Ra St. Brown asked Davante Adams on Hot Ones to open up on his least favorite fans in the league. In response, Adams said that one of them was the Commanders. “They're obviously just miserable because the stadium is horrible,” he said. He even had something to say about Washington D.C. itself, adding, “The city is not great at all.”

Several fans who saw the snippet going around on X, formerly Twitter, offered a variety of responses to Adams' commentary. Some of the commenters agreed while many of them disagreed. One poster said, “He is cooking,” while another said Adams wasn't wrong, but “he didn't have to say it.”

Meanwhile, one also mentioned that the Raiders WR was saying all that while playing for “a poverty franchise.”

One fan did make him an offer to sample “plenty of nice areas he should check out across the DMV,” in the hopes of changing his mind about the nation's capital.

Another poster also responded to Adams' comment about the city. “Bro playing in a city that's just a desert with a street of casinos,” he said. Moreover, another poster even compared the head-to-head records of the Raiders versus the Commanders. “Mind you the Raiders haven't beaten the Commanders in 19 years,” he said.

Finally, another poster added, “Meanwhile [Davante Adams] left the Packers for the worst team in the AFC for a bag.”

The Raiders' WR at a glance

Last season, Adams made 103 receptions, ran 1,144 yards, and scored eight touchdowns. He averaged 11.1 kickoff/punt yards per game for a team that posted a record of 8-9 in the AFC West and was eliminated from postseason contention in Week 17. The Kansas City Chiefs clinched the division with an 11-6 record on their way to a second-straight Super Bowl victory.

Adams is also one of only five receivers in NFL history to tally over 9,000 yards and score over 80 receiving touchdowns in their first nine seasons in the league. Since 2016, he has also led the league in receptions with 681, receiving yards with 8,708, receiving touchdowns with 83, and red-zone touchdowns with 57. He has also played 59 games with at least one touchdown catch, which also leads the NFL.

In his career, Davante Adams has a 2-2 record against the Commanders, scoring two touchdowns in four games.