Details on Brian Robinson shooting suspects, revealed

Washington Commanders rookie Brian Robinson fell victim to a robbery gone wrong in Washington, DC. Now, new details about the suspected robbers who shot him have emerged.

Robinson was reportedly shot multiple times in a carjacking attempt, during which he sustained two gunshot wounds in the lower extremities. He was brought to the hospital to get treated, though the injuries he sustained were non-life threatening.

A firearm was also recovered near where the crime happened, with police noting that there are two suspects who fled the scene. And in the new information shared by Washington Post (via Grant Paulsen of MLB Network Radio), police have revealed details to identify the suspects in the shooting of the Commanders young running back.

“Police said they were looking for two juveniles with shoulder-length dreadlocks. One was wearing a black or brown shirt with yellow smiley faces,” The Post noted.

Commanders officials have already visited Brian Robinson in the hospital he was brought in, with the team confirming he is recovering from the injuries he sustained from the attempted armed robbery. Meanwhile, head coach Ron Rivera–who was one of the officials to visit the newcomer–shared that Robinson is in “good spirits” following the horrific incident.

“I just got done visiting w/Brian (Robinson). He is in good spirits and wanted me to thank everyone for their kind words, prayers and support. He wants his teammates to know he appreciates them all for reaching out and he loves them all and will be back soon doing what he does best,” Rivera tweeted.

It remains to be seen how long Robinson will need to recover, but football is surely taking a backseat for now as he looks to get to full health first. Hopefully, though, the 23-year-old will be able to recover quickly and keep on fulfilling his NFL dream.