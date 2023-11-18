Washington Commanders rookie Emmanuel Forbes was fined over $15,000 for a hit that resulted in his ejeciton.

Washington Commanders cornerback Emmanuel Forbes has been fined over $15,000 by the NFL for a hit on Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Tyler Lockett that resulted in his ejection from his team's Week 10 loss, per Tom Pelissero of NFL Network.

The play in question occurred early in the first quarter, with Seattle facing 2nd-and-14. Seahawks signal-caller Geno Smith scrambled left and delivered a cross-body strike to Lockett, who dropped the ball before taking a hard, helmet-to-helmet hit from Forbes while moving across the middle of the field.

The NFL fined #Commanders CB Emmanuel Forbes $15,563 for unnecessary roughness — this hit on #Seahawks WR Tyler Lockett that got Forbes ejected last week. pic.twitter.com/w2ubO99GRH — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 18, 2023

Forbes was immediately flagged for unnecessary roughness, and officials ejected him from the game after a brief huddle. Lockett was evaluated for a concussion on the sidelines, but ultimately return to the game.

After the Commanders' 29-26 loss, Forbes expressed confusion at why he was banned from play for the game's remainder.

“Yes, I was shocked,” he said upon watching replay, per Bryan Manning of Commanders Wire. “It wasn’t like ‘I was trying to ‘kill him’ play. I was just trying to make a play on the ball.”

Forbes was hardly the only one who disagreed with the referees' final decision. Both head coach Ron Rivera and defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio made clear they were frustrated by Forbes' ejection, the latter going so far as to say it was a “troubling” choice for the league.

“The penalty I understood, it was deserving of a penalty,” Del Rio said, per David Harrison of Commander Country. “The ejection, for a first-time offense on play six – or whatever it was – of the game, that was shocking. And the fact that he wasn't ejected by the officials on the field, he was ejected by somebody sitting in an air-conditioned room in New York, and that's troubling. I think that's troubling for the league. They're going to have to work that out. But that's not a good look. I don't think that's healthy for the league to have those types of things happen. Emmanuel, young player – good player, he's not a guy that's like notoriously known for headhunting people and stuff like that. So I did not think it was warranted.”

Forbes, a rookie first-round pick, has 21 tackles, one interception and eight passes defensed this season. Washington, 4-6, is back in action on Sunday, hosting the New York Giants.