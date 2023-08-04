Washington Commanders wide receiver Terry McLaurin got heated and in the face of one of his teammates during practice Friday. However, head coach Ron Rivera is unfazed by the actions of his star receiver.

During practice, the offense was having a poor day while the defense dominated. On one play, third year cornerback Benjamin St-Juste had a big hit on tight end Cole Turner. After the hit, St-Juste stood over his teammate instead of helping him up. Furious and frustrated from a long day, McLaurin confronted St-Juste and snapped, yelling “Help your teammate!” per Pete Hailey of NBC Sports.

When Commanders offensive coordinator Eric Bienemy yelled at McLaurin to do his own job, McLaurin sniped back, “Cant do that shit to your own teammate, bro!” per Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post.

Some may not have tolerated a player yelling back at an assistant coach, but Ron Rivera appreciated McLaurin's seriousness. Rivera reacted to McLaurin getting fired up, saying, “‘When Terry starts talking you know it's serious. Terry is right, this is about your teammates,” per ESPN's John Keim.

Rivera went on to clarify that the situation could have been handled more maturely, but it was still important, saying “This is about building the grit & the toughness. We lost our poise, a little immaturity showed. We have to learn how to handle it. …Great learning experience…kind of day you'd expect [3rd padded day; 5th straight practice],” via John Keim.

Terry McLaurin enter his fifth year as the No. 1 receiver for the Commanders. He has put up three consecutive 1,000 yard receiving seasons and remains one of the top receivers in the NFL. As a leader for both the offense and the team, it's important for him to step up and set the tone. Given how much he cares for his team's success, it's no wonder he got fired up on the play.