Wise words from the Commanders veteran.

The last two games have been tough for Washington Commanders second-year quarterback Sam Howell, but veteran teammate Jacoby Brissett wants the young signal-caller to know that he's got his back amid the disappointing stretch. Brissett shared some valuable wisdom for Howell following another benching of the latter in Week 16's 30-28 loss to the New York Jets on the road (via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post).

“I told him, ‘Man, this is going to be the hardest part of your career right now. And it's going to feel like, man, that you're in it by yourself and it's snowballing; it's one thing after another, one thing after another. But I know from being in this league, man, the good ones find a way to get to the other side. No matter how long it takes, how hard it is, you surround yourself with good people.”

Brissett also revealed the inspiring message he told Howell a they left the field following the loss to the Jets.

“I'm excited for him, man. I told him that literally I got run off the field, but I told him, ‘I'm excited for this part in your career because not a lot of people get this experience and the ones that come out on the other side have a better story than a lot of people. I'm sure he'll appreciate this part of his journey at the end of his career.”

Sam Howell benched again by Commanders

Against the Jets, Howell had a forgettable performance, going 6/22 for 56 passing yards with zero touchdowns and two interceptions. After he got benched for Brissett, the Commanders' offense looked much livelier, as Brissett went 10/13 for 100 passing yards and a touchdown, while marching the offense downfield more effectively. It was the same narrative that played out in Week 15's Commanders 28-20 loss to the Los Angeles Rams on the road when Washington got a major spark when Brissett entered the game for Howell.

Hopefully for Howell and the Commanders, he will be able to rise from back-to-back duds and perform well in Week 17 against a formidable San Francisco 49ers squad.