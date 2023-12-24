Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera detailed the decision to bench Sam Howell for Jacoby Brissett against the Jets.

The Washington Commanders nearly pulled off a comeback win against the New York Jets as a result of benching Sam Howell for Jacoby Brissett in the second half, and head coach Ron Rivera spoke about the decision and whether or not he will stick with Brissett for the final three games of the season.

“I would say a little more about veteran experience,” Ron Rivera said, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. “I would say a little bit more of the fact that he's been through these types of things and Sam's still learning and growing. Again it was my decision. I let EB know, and he was fine, and we went ahead and did it. … Well we're going to put everything, and evaluate everything. We'll come into that conclusion very early in the week.”

Ron Rivera on benching Sam Howell. Wouldn’t say if Jacoby Brissett is the starter for the last two games. Said they’ll evaluate and make a decision early this week. pic.twitter.com/lBmMOsQiUf — Nicki Jhabvala (@NickiJhabvala) December 24, 2023

Rivera went on to say that he believes Sam Howell's confidence might have been shaken by some early lapses, whether it was his or others on the team, according to John Keim of ESPN.

The Commanders were down 27-7 when Jacoby Brissett came into the game, and Washington eventually came back to take a 28-27 lead. Unfortunately, the Jets won 30-28 on a late field goal. The move to Brissett sparked the offense, but it was too little, too late as the Commanders defense could not keep the Jets out of field goal range.

It will be interesting to see whether or not Rivera goes with Brissett as the starter next week, or he goes back to Howell.