The NFL came down hard on Washington Commanders linebacker Frankie Luvu. As first reported by NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, the league fined Luvu $46,372 for a hip-drop tackle on Kansas City Chiefs tight end Noah Gray in Monday night’s loss. No flag was thrown on the play, but the league reviewed it and issued discipline midweek.

The NFL fined Commanders LB Frankie Luvu $46,372 for this hip-drop tackle on Chiefs TE Noah Gray. No flag was thrown. pic.twitter.com/wzCqCx1dnd — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 1, 2025 Expand Tweet

Multiple outlets echoed the fine amount and the lack of an in-game penalty, underscoring how closely the league is policing the technique after formally banning it. The tackle occurred with just over 10 minutes left in the fourth quarter as Gray fought for extra yards. Washington wasn’t hit in real time; the bill arrived later.

This wasn’t a swing play in a nail-biter. The Chiefs handled business 28–7, and ESPN's box score shows why. Patrick Mahomes carved up Washington’s secondary, completing 25 of 34 passes for 299 yards and three touchdowns (with two early interceptions). Travis Kelce turned in six catches for 99 yards and a score, Rashee Rice added nine grabs for 93 yards and a touchdown, and Kareem Hunt found the end zone twice, once on the ground and once through the air.

Washington’s offense never got out of first gear. Marcus Mariota went 21-of-30 for 213 yards with one touchdown and two interceptions. Terry McLaurin’s three catches for 54 yards and a touchdown accounted for the Commanders’ only points. Kansas City outgained Washington 432–260 and controlled the game after halftime, turning a 7–7 grind into a comfortable win.

The fine will reignite an already heated conversation around hip-drop enforcement. Coaches and players have pushed back on the rule’s gray areas, while the NFL has prioritized removing the leverage-and-roll mechanics that often trap a ball carrier’s leg. Whatever your stance, Luvu’s wallet felt the latest interpretation.

For Washington, it’s a double sting: a prime-time loss to the Chiefs and a key defender losing money after the fact. For Kansas City, it’s another efficient night in a series the Chiefs have dominated, with Mahomes and Kelce looking like, well, Mahomes and Kelce. As for Noah Gray, he finished with two receptions for 23 yards on four targets, nothing flashy, but his involvement became part of a larger rules story.