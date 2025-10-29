The Washington Commanders have not had the best health luck this season, with most of their key offensive playmakers being in and out of the lineup. The most important player out of the bunch has been Jayden Daniels, who missed the past game because of a hamstring injury and missed games earlier in the season with a knee sprain.

The good news for Daniels is that he's trending in the right direction to play this week against the Seattle Seahawks, and he stated that he started to feel better toward the end of last week.

“If everything goes right, hopefully I'm out there on Sunday night,” Daniels said via Tom Schad of PostSports.

The Commanders' offense runs through Daniels, and his ability to make plays with his arm and legs makes him and the team dangerous. The one negative is that when he uses his legs too much, that can cause him to get injured at a higher rate if he's not protecting himself, or the offensive line isn't.

Article Continues Below

As of now, it sounds like a good chance that Daniels will be on the field against the Seahawks, but unfortunately, he will not have his WR1, Terry McLaurin. He's another offensive player who has missed time this season with an injury, and he's barely had the chance to play with Daniels. Last season, those two connected at a high level, which is why they were so successful.

As of now, Daniels will have to work with what he has, and he's never been afraid of sharing the wealth around the field. If it calls for it, he'll take matters into his own hands and make plays with his legs.

The hope is that Daniels can remain healthy for the remainder of the season so the Commanders can get out of this slump and start winning games.