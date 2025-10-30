The Washington Commanders need to turn their season around. Washington is 3-5 and on a three-game losing streak heading into Week 9. The Commanders have been ravaged by injuries on both sides of the ball, which certainly doesn't help. But one veteran player could give them a boost on defense this weekend.

Commanders linebacker Von Miller did not stutter when answering a question from reporters on Thursday.

Miller was asked if he could see his role on third downs increasing as Washington deals with multiple injuries at edge rusher. His answer said said it all.

“I'm all for it,” Miller replied, per Commanders reporter Tashan Reed.

The Commanders desperately need more bodies at edge rusher. Dorance Armstrong, Javontae Jean-Baptiste, Drake Jackson, and Deatrich Wise Jr. are all on injured reserve. That leaves only Jalyn Holmes and Preston Smith at edge rusher.

Miller currently plays off-ball linebacker for the Commanders, but he has plenty of experience rushing the passer.

Miller only has 11 total tackles on the season despite playing in eight games. He is currently being underused, so it makes sense that he would be hungry for more snaps.

It will be interesting to see if the Commanders give Miller some pass rushing snaps in Week 9.

Will Commanders QB Jayden Daniels play in Week 9?

The biggest factor that could change Washington's fortunes is getting QB Jayden Daniels back from injury.

Daniels missed Monday's loss against the Chiefs due to a hamstring injury. But fortunately, he is expected to return in Week 9 for the Commanders.

“If everything goes right, hopefully I'm out there on Sunday night,” Daniels said on Wednesday via Tom Schad of PostSports.

The bad news is that Washington will be without Terry McLaurin, who re-injured his quad against the Chiefs. Washington's offense simply has not been the same without McLaurin, who has only played in four games this season.

Daniels could be forced to rely more on Deebo Samuel and Jacory Croskey-Merritt with McLaurin out of the lineup. But the Commanders will always have a chance as long as Daniels is healthy.

Next up for the Commanders is a Week 9 matchup against the Seahawks.