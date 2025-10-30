The Washington Commanders face a pivotal moment ahead of the NFL trade deadline, and several league observers believe that moving wide receiver Deebo Samuel could be the team’s best long-term option.

Samuel’s arrival from San Francisco brought an instant boost to Washington’s offense. His versatility has given head coach Dan Quinn and offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury the ability to expand their playbook. He has lined up in the backfield, returned kicks, and taken on defensive ends as a blocker. His 19-yard touchdown run in the season opener against the New York Giants captured exactly what the Commanders hoped to gain when they acquired him.

But Washington’s 3-4 record and growing list of injuries have dimmed hopes of building on last season’s success. Many of the veterans added by general manager Adam Peters have struggled to meet expectations. The roster lacks young depth, and the Commanders already traded away their second and fourth-round picks in next year’s draft. With limited draft capital, Washington could look to regain assets by moving veterans before the NFL trade deadline.

Should the Commanders make any moves?

Article Continues Below

Samuel’s contract situation makes him an attractive trade chip. He is owed just $1.1 million after this season, and the Commanders have yet to extend him. If the front office does not plan to re-sign the 28-year-old receiver, acquiring even late-round picks in return could help build for the future.

Trading Samuel would not be easy, given how much he has added to the offense. His chemistry with quarterback Jayden Daniels has provided balance to a unit that ranks among the league’s most creative in the running game. Samuel has accounted for nearly 100 yards from scrimmage multiple times this season, reminding defenses of his all-around impact.

Still, with Washington’s playoff hopes fading and a challenging schedule ahead, the team faces a difficult decision. Retaining Samuel would signal belief in a late-season turnaround. Trading him would acknowledge a shift toward rebuilding under Peters and Quinn, a move that could shape the Commanders’ future far beyond this season.