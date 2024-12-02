The Washington Commanders snapped a three-game losing streak in commanding fashion Sunday, defeating the Tennessee Titans 42-19 at Northwest Stadium. The victory improved the Commanders to 8-5 and showcased the team’s resilience and talent on both sides of the ball. Head coach Dan Quinn credited veteran linebacker Bobby Wagner for reigniting the team’s sense of urgency ahead of the must-win game.

“The response today, that was a big deal,” Quinn said after the game. He highlighted Wagner’s leadership, explaining, “It just carries more weight when it comes from someone who’s done it.” Wagner’s message resonated with his teammates, helping the Commanders rediscover the edge that propelled them to a strong start earlier in the season.

Rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels led the offensive charge, showing poise and confidence despite the frigid 41-degree conditions at kickoff. Daniels completed 25 of 30 passes for 206 yards, three touchdowns, and one interception. He also added a rushing touchdown, capping off an impressive performance. “I didn’t want to go into the bye with an ‘L,’” Daniels said. “Winning always makes everything better.”

Commanders bounce back in win vs Titans

The Commanders’ offense came out firing, scoring touchdowns on their first four drives. Brian Robinson Jr. opened the scoring with a 40-yard rushing touchdown, followed by Daniels’ three-yard touchdown run and two touchdown passes to wide receiver Terry McLaurin. The offensive explosion reflected adjustments made by offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury, who emphasized using McLaurin in more dynamic roles.

“When you get to this part of the season, a lot of your playbook is out there,” McLaurin said. “For them to be able to move me around a little bit… I think it says a lot about the offensive staff just trying to put me in the best situation to be successful.”

Defensively, the Commanders capitalized on Tennessee’s mistakes and created opportunities. Cornerback Mike Sainristil forced and recovered a fumble, setting up one of McLaurin’s touchdowns. Pass rusher Dante Fowler Jr. provided critical plays in the second half, including a tackle for loss and pressure that disrupted the Titans’ offensive rhythm.

Though the Titans attempted a comeback, the Commanders shut the door in the fourth quarter. Tight end Zach Ertz and running back Chris Rodriguez Jr. each added touchdowns to secure the win. Quinn praised his team’s veteran leaders for setting the tone. “I love today that the lead sled dogs led the way,” he said, singling out players like Ertz, McLaurin, Wagner, and defensive tackle Daron Payne.

With the victory, the Commanders head into their bye week reinvigorated and determined to make a playoff push. As Quinn noted, the team got back to “having fun” while executing at a high level, a combination they’ll need to sustain in the critical weeks ahead.