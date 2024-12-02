With Austin Ekeler placed on IR before Sunday’s game, the Washington Commanders needed other skill players to step up. Terry McLaurin took care of that. And perhaps it helped him get over the lost bet on the Ohio State-Michigan game, according to a post on X by Nicki Jhabvala.

“Terry McLaurin, an Ohio State Buckeye (sic), lost a bet to Mike Sainristil, a Michigan Wolverine (sic).”

McLaurin didn’t come away happy after Ohio State took a huge upset loss at the hands of rival, and nemesis, Michigan on Saturday.

“Hat’s off to y’all man,” McLaurin said. “Y’all came in there and made the plays to win. We gotta come back next year and get the W. But I never lose. But yeah, man, I’m still rockin’ with Ohio State, but that was tough.”

Commanders WR Terry McLaurin sets franchise mark

In a 42-19 beatdown of the Tennessee Titans, McLaurin registered eight catches for 73 yards and scored a pair of touchdowns. That gave him eight for the season, which is a career-high total. He moved into a tie with former tight end Chris Cooley for ninth place all-time in Washington franchise history.

In the first half of the game, McLaurin had six catches for 52 yards and scored both of his touchdowns. It took time for McLaurin to find a chemistry with his quarterback, rookie Jayden Daniels. Hard work played a key role in getting there, Daniels said, according to commanders.com.

“That's the testament to Terry, who he is as a pro,” Daniels said. “Be able to just be out there and be patient, because like I said before, it's not going to be smooth sailing, going to have some adversity, have some roller coaster, some ups, and downs. So, salute to Terry.”

McLaurin said Daniels has made a big difference for the team.

“His ability — I'm just gonna go ahead and say it straight up — it was like he walked that (second touchdown) ball to me,” McLaurin said of a play earlier this season.