Washington Commanders head coach Dan Quinn has turned in a special season of coaching, and he’s taking his team full bore into Week 18. Meanwhile, rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels joined an exclusive club with his Pro Bowl selection, according to a post on X by The 33rd Team.

Jayden Daniels joins an exclusive club by earning Pro Bowl honors. Rookie QBs since 1970 to be named to the initial Pro Bowl roster:

🐬Dan Marino – 1983 (OROY runner up)

🪖Robert Griffin III – 2012 (won OROY)

🤠Dak Prescott – 2016 (won OROY)

♦️Jayden Daniels – 2024

Daniels has enjoyed a terrific season, passing for 3,530 yards with 25 touchdowns and nine interceptions. On the ground, he has a rookie-record 864 yards with six more scores.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels still soaring

The Commanders are 11-5 on the season, and Daniels has been a huge part of the success. Commanders head coach Dan Quinn said Daniels has fit nicely into a leadership role as the season has progressed, according to commanders.com.

“Well, first it's what we stand for,” Quinn said of having Daniels’ leadership come naturally over time. “If we're going to have competition as the central theme of the program, then I think it would be counterproductive to say everybody else compete, but you've already got it. I think that would be the wrong message to send when you're trying to establish some standards that you want to do as a program that's developing. He did it by his work first.

“And then after that, I think the moments in the game the guys just came to lean on him, trust on him. Knowing that he does what he says he is going to do. Not to say that every game is perfect. But they have a lot of belief in him. And I think belief's a really powerful thing. Because there's that bridge that goes from the gap that says, wanting to win to knowing you're going to win and that's powerful. And so I think Jayden helped that bridge where you're hopeful you want to. To we're going to. His confidence is a big part of that. And his humility is a big part of that because of all the accolades and the things and the attention that he gets. He's deferral. He doesn't do that. And I think the players recognize that as well.”

NFL analyst Emmanuel Acho said Daniels should be respected

Acho said it would be wise for the NFC to fear Daniels, according to yahoo.com.

“I think teams should fear the Commanders,” Acho said. “I have in my notes, always fear mobile quarterbacks. Jayden Daniels, first quarterback in the history of the NFL, two passing touchdowns, 200 passing yards, and 65 rushing yards in three consecutive games. You can stop everything, but if Jayden Daniels decides to tuck and run, it's your linebacker versus that 4.4 quarterback. And that 4.4 quarterback … is probably going to win.”