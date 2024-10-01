Washington Commanders quarterback Jayden Daniels is talk of the NFL after his incredible start to his rookie season. The Commanders are 3-1 and at the top of the NFC East. Washington has peeled off three straight wins against the New York Giants, Cincinnati Bengals and Arizona Cardinals. Daniels' 82.1% completion percentage is the highest ever through four games, surpassing Tom Brady's 2007 record of 79.2%. With all that history happening, his former Arizona State head coach Herm Edwards compared Daniels' to Philadelphia Eagles legend Randall Cunningham during an interview on the Dan Patrick Show.

“I talk to him every week even now. When he left and obviously through the NIL and all that stuff, went to LSU I would talk to him every week and still do. Not surprising at all. The game is never too big for him and I told him he reminds me a lot of Randall Cunningham, and I told him that when he was playing for me.

“He’s about the same height, same size, can throw the long ball very well and now the more he plays obviously the speed of the game is just all of a sudden slowing down for him some. He’s got this thing, he’s giving them hope all of a sudden. If you would've told me at the end of four weeks that the Washington Commanders are in first place in the NFC East I’d go no really?”

In his playing days, Cunningham was 6'4″ and 215 pounds. Daniels, who began his collegiate career with Edwards with the Sun Devils from 2019 to 2021, is 6'4″ and 210 pounds.

Commanders' Jayden Daniels compared to more NFL stars

An NFL executive shared an anecdote with Bob McGinn of Go Long that Daniels would be in same tier as Patrick Mahomes.

“Wow … wow,” the executive said to McGinn. “I thought he was going to be good. I didn’t think he’d be that good. He’ll keep getting better. He’ll be in the (Patrick) Mahomes category…There’s quarterbacks that can carry a team. There’s quarterbacks that can win with a team. There’s quarterbacks that can’t win anything. I think (Daniels) will carry a team, yes.”

The Commanders will host the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 on Sunday, October 6, at 1:00 p.m. EST. Head coach Dan Quinn will need to have the Commanders' defense step up as they've allowed the eighth-most points in the NFL. Washington is the only team in the bottom 12 in points allowed with a positive point differential (+19).