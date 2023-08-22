Washington Commanders part-owner Magic Johnson couldn't be more hyped up after watching his team end the Baltimore Ravens' record-breaking preseason win streak.

The Ravens entered Monday's contest with the Commanders owning the longest preseason win streak with 24. Washington, however, decided that it doesn't want to fall victim to Baltimore once again, having been already the recipient of the most losses in that epic streak.

Sam Howell led the way for the Commanders with 188 yards and two touchdowns on 19-of-25 pass completion. It was Joey Slye who won the game for Washington, though, with his 49-yard field goal with less than 10 seconds left giving the team the 29-28 lead for the victory.

For the inside story on the 7 players banned from the NFL, listen below:

Of course it's only a preseason game that doesn't really matter. However, as Magic Johnson himself said, it was a really enjoyable game that left quite the impression on him.

“I know it’s only preseason but the Commanders' victory over the Ravens to end their NFL preseason win streak was a lot of fun for Commanders fans!” Johnson wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

The Commanders are moving on from the Dan Snyder era, and sure enough, beating the Ravens couldn't have been a better symbol for that. Since Baltimore's streak started in 2016, Washington had lost five preseason matches against them. Now, not only did they make sure it wouldn't extend further, they also put an end to one of the most intriguing streaks in NFL.

Perhaps the Ravens will also be happy with the fact that the streak ended and they can focus on more important matters. But obviously, the Commanders are the most hyped about it.