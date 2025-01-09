Sometimes, rumors come true, as is the case for Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury. After four teams were inquiring about Kingsbury as a head coach, the Chicago Bears and New Orleans Saints have been added to the list, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The previous two teams were the New York Jets and the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Commanders offensive coordinator has led one of the top offenses in the league. With rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, Washington has been a legitimate contender in the NFC. A 12-5 record with a top-5 offense is a recipe for success. Daniels has broken plenty of records through his first season.

In his first season as offensive coordinator, Kingsbury has excelled. However, he could return to being a head coach. After all, Kingsbury has connections to Bears quarterback Caleb Williams. When he was the head coach with the Arizona Cardinals, it didn't go as planned. While the offense continued to be innovative, the second half of the season would be the downfall.

The offense would stall. Even with Kyler Murray, Deandre Hopkins, and James Connor, there was a lack of creativity. Plus, Kingsbury insisted on calling his own plays as head coach. It didn't work out and he was released after three seasons in Arizona.

Will Commanders' Kliff Kingsbury take a different job?

Although many teams are preparing to interview Kingsbury, he's emphasized his love for the Commanders. Also, it's not often that a coordinator or a head coach gets to work with a star quarterback. However, this is the second time Kingsbury has been able to do so.

He worked with Murray, who was a No. 1 pick and a Heisman Trophy winner. For Daniels, he was the No. 2 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, and also a Heisman winner. Sometimes though, someone can be a great coordinator and a bad head coach. Still, there's been plenty of lessons that Kingsbury has learned. He explained via Jacob Camenker of USA Today what he would do differently.

“I don't think I set a foundation the way I would do it after watching DQ (Dan Quinn) and how he set the foundation from Day 1,” Kingsbury said. “It was, ‘These are the standards. This is where we won't compromise. This is what we're gonna be.' I definitely could have done a better job of that.”

With a year under Quinn, the Commanders offensive coordinator could become a head coach once again. Still, he has a great opportunity in front of him with Washington and can continually thrive in the offensive coordinator role.