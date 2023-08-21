Many NFL teams don't care what the final score is at the end of a preseason game. It is more about trying out different players and getting in reps before the regular season. The Baltimore Ravens ARE NOT one of those teams. One of the biggest storylines of the preseason is the fact that the Ravens are currently riding a 24-game winning streak in preseason play, dating all the way back to 2016.

In Week 2 of preseason action, the Ravens look to continue their streak against the Washington Commanders. Both teams will look to find hidden gems that can make the 53-man roster, as well as work on some things that they want to implement into regular season games, but the Ravens will have a little extra motivation as well.

Here is all of the information on how to watch the Ravens vs. Commanders and everything else you may need to know before the Monday night matchup.

Ravens vs. Commanders: When and where is the game?

The Ravens and Commanders face off in one of the most anticipated Week 2 preseason games at 8 p.m. ET. (5 p.m. PT), on August 21. It is a home game for the Commanders at FedEx Field. The Monday night game is the last match of the second week of preseason action.

Ravens vs. Commanders: How to watch?

The game will be broadcast nationally on ESPN. Without cable, you can also stream the action live on Sling or Fubo.

Ravens vs. Commanders preseason storylines

The obvious storyline is can the Ravens continue their preseason winning streak? As mentioned, they have won 24 preseason games in a row dating back to 2016. Their 24 straight wins are an all-time NFL record, and the team that has suffered the most losses to the Ravens during that streak is their Monday night opponent, the Commanders.

The Commanders have lost five preseason matches to the Ravens since the streak started in 2016. They have lost a preseason game to the Ravens in every year that the preseason has been played since 2017 (the preseason was canceled in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic).

The Commanders seem disinterested in the Ravens' streak. In fact, Washington offensive lineman Sam Cosmi had some choice words when asked about the streak.

“I think it's a stupid record,” Cosmi said to JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. “I mean, who gives a s**t about preseason games? If we beat it, great. We're going to beat it.”

Last week the Ravens eked out a victory to surpass the previous preseason record of 23 straight victories that was tied with the Vince Lombardi-led Green Bay Packers teams. The Ravens pulled out a 20-19 win over the Philadelphia Eagles.

The streak is for sure something that matters to the Ravens squad, but the team will have to continue it without some key players. Lamar Jackson, yet again, won't play in the preseason action. It'll be up to quarterbacks Josh Johnson and Anthony Brown to continue the streak, as Tyler Huntley is also out with a hamstring injury.

For a preseason game, this one is sure to be entertaining. The Ravens have motivation to keep the streak alive, while the Commanders might have a little motivation of their own to end their preseason losing streak to Baltimore. The teams held joint practices this week, and things got chaotic as multiple skirmishes and fights broke out. Commanders cornerback Danny Johnson tore his rotator cuff on one such altercation. Johnson suffered the injury after tight end Mark Andrews body-slammed him to the ground.

This game is sure to be extra chippy and competitive for a preseason game. While neither team is expected to play their starters for an extended amount of time, both teams are expected to give their starters a series or two of action.