The Washington Commanders tried to fool the Detroit Lions with two quarterbacks in one play. Marcus Mariota, however, botched the trick play in hilarious fashion.

Facing fourth down, the backup to Jayden Daniels went into motion, moonlighting as a wide receiver. Then Mariota stopped and lined up directly behind center. Washington attempted to get Mariota to sneak it past the defense. The Lions ate that play up quick — forcing the turnover on downs.

Mariota got roasted immediately online. Warren Sharp joined the list of mockers, saying “I'm not trusting my playoff life to Marcus Mariota.”

Draft Kings also called out the decision, believing the play isn't necessary when Daniels is the QB. One more fan suggested to never take the ball out of Daniels' hands.

Washington trailed 7-3 with under 12 minutes in the second quarter. But took the 10-7 lead at 10:55 in the second off Brian Robinson Jr. scoring from two yards out.

Has Marcus Mariota taken significant snaps for Commanders?

Mariota is far from the QB1 he once was. He joins Daniels as past Heisman Trophy winners and No. 2 overall draft picks.

But he's had to take the backseat to Daniels. The veteran has since watched Daniels put together a rookie season of the ages. Does that mean Mariota hasn't taken any snaps?

Mariota saw action in three total games this season. He completed 34 passes out of 44 attempts in mop up duty. He compiled 364 passing yards. But he looked efficient before Washington entered the playoffs.

The former Oregon Ducks QB hit 15-of-18 passing against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 18. He tallied 161 yards, tossed two touchdowns and completed 83.3% of his throws. Mariota guided the 23-19 win as Daniels took the rest ahead of the playoffs.

The 31-year-old also took snaps against the Carolina Panthers on Oct. 20. He went 18-of-23 for 205 yards and fired two TD passes in that 40-7 romp.

Mariota, though, didn't see anymore snaps after that now infamous QB sneak. And his Commanders fell behind 14-10 with under 7:30 left in the second.