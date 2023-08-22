Sam Howell is officially the Washington Commanders' QB1, and former NFL star Robert Griffin III couldn't help but be excited about what the future has for him and the team.

Howell has largely impressed for the Commanders this offseason, and he has been expected to become the team's starting quarterback when the season begins in September considering how much reps he had with the starting unit since spring training.

The 22-year-old quarterback's amazing run continued on Monday during the team's Week 2 game against the Baltimore Ravens in preseason. In the limited snaps he played, he completed 19 of his 25 passes for 188 yards and two touchdowns. That showing was enough for Griffin to expect big things ahead for the fast-rising signal-caller.

Not only does Griffin love Howell's talents, but he also thinks the Commanders have the right weapons to help the second-year QB thrive in a starring role.

“DON'T SLEEP on the Washington Commanders man. The offensive weapons will certainly make Sam Howell’s job easier, but Howell has the talent to MAXIMIZE HIS OPPORTUNITY as QB1. New OC Eric Bieniemy likes his ability paired with all the versatile playmakers with SPEED and SKILL the Commanders have,” Griffin declared on X, formerly Twitter.

Of course it has yet to be seen if Sam Howell's offseason work will actually translate to games in the regular season, especially against tougher defenses. But as Robert Griffin III said, there is reason to be optimistic about his chances to become a success in the coming season.

Sure enough, Commanders fans are hoping that Griffin is right with his assessment.