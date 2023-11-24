Washington's beleaguered HC had this to say following the dismissal of his lead defensive coach Friday morning.

Washington Commanders head coach Ron Rivera has offered his thoughts on Friday's firing of defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brett Vieselmeyer, via Nicki Jhabvala of the Washington Post. It's the first shake-up on a Commanders coaching staff that has struggled mightily this season.

“This isn't an indictment on Jack Del Rio and Brent Vieselmeyer,” said Rivera. “Those guys worked their asses off. For whatever reason it wasn't coming together.”

Friday's dismissals came in the wake of the Commanders' brutal 45-10 loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Thanksgiving Day. Del Rio was in his third season as Washington's defensive coordinator. Vieselmeyer also joined the team in 2020 as an assistant defensive back and nickel coach. Vieselmeyer had previously worked as a safeties coach with Jack Del Rio during Del Rio's tenure as head coach of the Oakland Raiders.

Thursday's loss dropped Washington to 4-8 on the season, prompting receiver Terry McLaughlin to echo a sentiment shared by many fans.

“I don't know how you wrap your head around this one,” McLaughlin said.

It's been 17 years since the Commanders' last playoff win, a 17-10 victory over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the 2005 NFC Wild Card game.

The Commanders' defense has allowed more yards (4,532) than any other team in the NFL this season. That includes a league-high 28 passing touchdowns. Washington's six interceptions are tied with the Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, and New England Patriots for the seventh-fewest in the league.

Washington is set to face the Los Angeles Rams and New York Jets on the road in weeks 15 and 16. But their season concludes against the high-flying offensive attacks of the San Francisco 49ers and Dallas Cowboys at home.