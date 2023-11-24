The Washington Commanders made an immediate change to its coaching staff following a blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys. Defensive coordinator Jack Del Rio and defensive backs coach Brent Vieselmeyer were fired on Friday. Commanders owner Josh Harris commented on a conversation he had with head coach Ron Rivera on the future of the organization.

“This morning, I spoke with Coach Rivera and he recommended that the team make changes at defensive coordinator and defensive backs coach. I accepted those recommendations and want to thank Jack and Brent for their contributions to the Commanders. We wish them and their families well moving forward,” said Harris, per Ian Rapoport at NFL Network.

Washington’s defense has near atrocious this season, ranked last in the league in terms of opponent’s points per game and opponent’s points per play. They give up over three touchdowns per game and nearly six yards per play. The Commanders’ secondary hasn’t been too talented in the past few years and their downfall continues.

They’ve experimented with bringing in veteran cornerbacks and have also taken first rounds at the position, but the puzzle pieces haven’t fit the scheme. Washington has given up over 30 points seven times this season, leaving their offense to play catch-up nearly every week.