The Washington Commanders are set to have an interesting 2022 season. After a so-so 2021 campaign that saw them miss the playoffs, they made some upgrades at key positions. Their most notable addition, of course, is the arrival of former Eagles and Colts quarterback Carson Wentz. The goal for the team here is clear: win games.

However, they have already started making some… interesting moves at the skill positions. Antonio Gibson emerged as the best running back for the Commanders last season. He rushed for over 1,000 yards last year, and the starting job was all but secured. However, ahead of their preseason game… Ron Rivera named third-year RB Brian Robinson as their starting running back. (via ProFootballTalk)

Gibson’s sub-par play during training camp has been talked about in some hardcore NFL circles. However, no Commanders fan would’ve expected Gibson to lose his starting job that easily. Robinson has been damn impressive in his training camp appearance, but Gibson had to have had an awful outing to lose his starting gig to a third-year pro.

Many now expect Antonio Gibson to feature less in the Commanders’ new offense. The former starter will more than likely be the “third down back” of the team, as well as a return specialist on special teams. It’s a big fall from grace for a guy who was riding high last season.

With Robinson now in as the Commanders’ starting running back, how far will the team’s offense go? It will all obviously depend on how Carson Wentz performs for them. If they get MVP-level Wentz, well, that’s great! If they get 2021 Week 17 Wentz though… oh boy.