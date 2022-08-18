Antonio Gibson’s new role at Commanders practice will have fantasy managers scratching their heads

This is why you shouldn’t be doing your fantasy football drafts until at least very late in August. According to a report by Bryan Manning of USA Today, Washington Commanders running back Antonio Gibson “worked with the punt and kick returners during practice.” on Wednesday. This would have been a non-story until you factor in Gibson’s struggles with ball security in the NFL, which once again resurfaced in last week’s preseason game against the Carolina Panthers.

At the moment, Antonio Gibson remains the top running back on the Commanders’ depth chart, but it’s really getting hard to trust his ability to hold on to that role for an entire season. Gibson’s fumble in the Commanders’ 23-21 home loss to the Panthers earned Carolina an extra possession which Sam Darnold and company later turned into a touchdown, just to make it all the more painful for Gibson fantasy football owners.

At the same time, Washington rookie running back and former Alabama Crimson Tide Brian Robinson had a more sparkling performance than Gibson in his NFL preseason debut, rushing six times for 26 yards and a touchdown. Between Antonio Gibson’s turnover and Robinson’s clean performance, it appears that the gap between the former and the latter on Washington’s running back pecking order is now closer probably what most people believe.

Last season, Antonio Gibson rushed for 1,037 yards and seven touchdowns with six fumbles.

Washington also still has J.D. McKissic, but it is Robinson and Gibson’s bad case of fumblitis himself that are the biggest threat to Gibson.