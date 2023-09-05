The Washington Commanders are preparing to face the Arizona Cardinals at home in Week 1 of the NFL season, and Cardinals coach Jonathan Gannon has decided to not name a starting quarterback due to the competitive advantage it creates. The Cardinals and Gannon will start either Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune against the Commanders. Washington coach Ron Rivera had a blunt response to the Cardinals' tactics.

“I wouldn't either,” Ron Rivera said of the Cardinals not naming a starting quarterback, according to JP Finlay of NBC Sports.

It will be interesting to see whether Jonathan Gannon will go with Joshua Dobbs or Clayton Tune for Sunday's game. Dobbs was acquired in a trade recently, while Tune was selected in the fifth round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Rivera seems confident in his quarterback play this season, with Sam Howell heading into the season as the starting quarterback. Throughout the preseason, Sam Howell has shown reasons for optimism this season. He played in the win over the Dallas Cowboys in last year's season finale, and despite turning the ball over once, showed some flashes in that game.

It seems that Rivera might be speaking from experience with his comment. He knows all about instability at the quarterback position. Last season, Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke split the majority of the starts before Howell played in the season finale.

Rivera hopes that Howell establishes himself as the franchise quarterback this season. It will be about translating success from training camp and preseason to the regular season.

The Commanders come into Week 1 as favorites over the Cardinals.