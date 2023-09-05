The Washington Commanders are heading into Week 1 with second-year player Sam Howell as their starting quarterback, and second-year wide receiver Jahan Dotson is all in on the Howell bandwagon.

“I'm 100% on the Sam Howell bandwagon,” Jahan Dotson said, via Peter Schrager of Fox Sports. “He's a silent killer. He never looks fazed. It's crazy.”

The Commanders are hoping to have some stability at the quarterback position for the first time in Ron Rivera's tenure with the team. Last year, both Carson Wentz and Taylor Heinicke started the majority of the games, before Howell started the last game of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.

For our 2023 NFL bold predictions, listen below:

Taylor Heinicke took over the starting duties after Carson Wentz got hurt, and the Commanders had a good stretch of play after that, but eventually lost out on the playoffs.

During each year of Ron Rivera's tenure with the Commanders, he has had instability at the quarterback position. His first season, Dwayne Haskins, Kyle Allen and Alex Smith start games. In 2021, Heinicke, Ryan Fitzpatrick and Garrett Gilbert all played in games. Last year, as mentioned, it was a combination of Heinicke and Wentz before Howell started the last game of the season.

Dotson himself showed promise in his rookie season, recording 523 receiving hards and seven receiving touchdowns in 12 games played, according to Pro Football Reference.

Howell will have some good weapons to throw to with Dotson and Terry Mclaurin. It will be up to Howell to provide stability at the quarterback position for the Commanders, which is something that Washington has not had in a long time.