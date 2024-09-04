The Washington Commanders invested in their new era on offense with Jayden Daniels by signing offensive lineman Sam Cosmi to a four-year contract extension. Cosmi is set to protect Daniel for the foreseeable future, and Cosmi seems to be excited about the opportunity. After practice, Cosmi spoke to reporters about his extension and said “Well I guess I'm sticking around a while.”

Commanders head coach Dan Quinn had nothing but positive things to say about Cosmi after he signed the extension, saying “He's a Commander through and through. Plays tough, square and strong. He'll be an anchor inside for years to come.”

Sam Cosmi is a building block for Commanders' future

Sam Cosmi was a second-round pick in 2021 and struggled in his first two seasons as a right tackle. Once he was moved to right guard, his play improved and he became an important piece to the Commanders offense. In his first season at guard, he excelled as a run blocker and pass protector, and played every offensive snap, starting in all 17 games for the first time in his career.

There's hope that Cosmi can have an even better year this season and can help keep Jayden Daniels clean in the pocket during his rookie season and beyond.

Commanders general manager Adam Peters shared his excitement about Cosmi's extension in a statement.

“This is a great day for the Washington Commanders. We’re excited to have reached an agreement on a contract extension with Sam Cosmi. Sam has bought into the vision that DQ [head coach Dan Quinn] and I have had for this team since day one,” Peters said. “He is a pillar of our offensive line and we believe that Sam’s best playing days are ahead. Sam is a great leader and teammate and we’re excited that he will be a member of our team for years to come.”

During training camp, Quinn sang his praises for Cosmi and his play over his career.

“Sam Cosmi has shown really consistent play,” Quinn said. “You would've thought he'd been a guard for a really long time and in fact he wasn't, from moving from tackle to guard. I would say his ability to stay square, to pull. He's an athlete that's inside. He's somebody that has impressed me by the size of him, his movement to go.”

With this signing, the Commanders show that they're eager to fix the trenches, which can open up the offense in both the passing and rushing game. Giving Daniel enough time to pass to his offensive weapons like Terry McLaurin, Olamide Zaccheaus, and Zach Ertz will be important, but also running the ball effectively with Austin Ekeler and Brian Robinson Jr. is big for the team.