The Washington Commanders are preparing to officially enter the Jayden Daniels era. But as they welcome a new quarterback, the Commanders need to ensure they have strong protection in front of him.

To do so, Washington has signed guard Sam Cosmi to a four-year contract extension, via Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network. While the financial terms of the deal have not yet been announced, Cosmi is now poised to be blocking for Daniels for the foreseeable future.

New head coach Dan Quinn understands what Cosmi brings to Washington. As he builds the Commanders culture, Cosmi acknowledged that the offensive lineman is now a major part of it, via Rapoport.

“He's a Commander through and through,” Quinn said. “Plays tough, square and strong.

The guard has been a member of the Commanders since being selected in the second round of the 2021 NFL Draft. After dealing with injuries through his first two seasons, Cosmi managed to start all 17 games in 2023. He earned an impressive 80.6 grade from Pro Football Focus for his efforts.

Washington's offensive line as a whole can't say the same. They enter the 2024 campaign ranked 27th overall, via PFF. The Commanders will have almost a brand new unit with Nick Allegretti and Tyler Biadasz joining the team in free agency. Washington knew they needed upgrades after tying with the Carolina Panthers for second-most sacks allowed (65) in 2023.

All eyes will be on Daniels as the Commanders enter Week 1. But Quinn and company knows that for Washington to be successful, they need stellar play from more than just their quarterback. Sam Cosmi has proven that he can handle the role and is an apt blocker up front. The Commanders have reciprocated his growth with a long-term contract extension.

The only thing left to do now is for the Commanders to unleash their new-look offense and see what Daniels – playing behind Cosmi – has to offer.