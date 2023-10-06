The Washington Commanders have been sort of an enigma in the first quarter of the 2023-24 NFL season. They were decimated by the Buffalo Bills at home but competed with the Philadelphia Eagles on the road the following Sunday. While the team struggled against two 1-3 teams in the Denver Broncos and Arizona Cardinals, they came away with victories. So, a similar result was expected Thursday night versus the visiting Chicago Bears.

Instead, fans are left feeling more confused and frustrated with the team than they have since the new ownership group assumed control back in July. Chicago came into FedEx Field and immediately smacked Washington.

Justin Fields had four touchdowns to no interceptions, three of them going to the molten-hot DJ Moore, en route to a 40-20 victory. It was the Bears' first win in 14 games, giving fans some hope that maybe things can actually improve under this current plan. For the Commanders' supporters, though, this was a very different wake-up call. Despite good vibes internally, this new era looks eerily familiar to the old one on the field.

DJ MOORE HAT TRICK 🤯 Bears go up 37-20 on the Commanders!pic.twitter.com/ghn7VoL1rb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) October 6, 2023

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

Quarterback Sam Howell is determined to not let an embarrassing result and inconsistent play define the franchise going forward. He is looking at the big picture. “We’re not panicking,” Howell said postgame, per The Washington Post's Nicki Jhabvala. “We know the team we can be.”

The optimism is admirable, but fans want to see the squad start to fulfill its potential this year. Howell completed 37-of-51 pass attempts for a career-high 388 yards to go along with two touchdowns and an interception. He could have benefited from having a bit more protection, as the 23-year-old was sacked five times (29 total, which is most in NFL).

Washington showed some fight in the second half but ultimately missed some key opportunities that ensured head coach Ron Rivera and company would suffer their most stinging prime-time defeat in recent memory. Sam Howell, staying on the theme of positivity, believes this surprise beatdown will be but a footnote in a triumphant Commanders story.

‘Tonight won’t define who we are as a football team,” he said, according to JP Finlay of NBC4 Sports. Time will tell if this is merely false hope, or a proud mission statement foretelling more consistency and success to come.

