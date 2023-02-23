The Washington Commanders introduced new offensive coordinator Eric Bieniemy on Thursday, and the former Kansas City Chiefs OC made plenty of interesting comments. Bieniemy had become a talking point recently after LeSean McCoy fired some remarks on his coaching style. Former Chiefs RB Jamaal Charles jumped in and took Bieniemy’s side in the drama.

Bieniemy was unsurprisingly asked about McCoy’s comments, but the Commanders OC took the high road and didn’t stir the pot one bit (h/t Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team):

“He’s a future Hall of Fame runner. Everyone is entitled to their own opinion. That’s life, You got good, you got bad. It doesn’t impact me in any way. The one thing you learn in this position is you have to eliminate distractions. My job is to focus on the now. Everything outside these walls has no impact on Eric Bieniemy moving forward.”

Bieniemy doesn’t want any distractions, and questions were already asked about his future after he once again missed out on head coaching opportunities.

Eric Bieniemy easily could have fired back and made some eye-opening comments toward LeSean McCoy, but he chose not to. Instead, he kept reiterating that he is only focused on the job at hand.

That job, however, won’t be very easy after a disappointing season in Washington. Sam Howell is expected to be the team’s starter. However, having Terry McLaurin and Jahan Dotson at the wide receiver position and Antonio Gibson and Brian Robinson at running back certainly helps. Eric Bieniemy took the high this time, and he will get right to work in his new facilities.