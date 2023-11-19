The Giants defeated the Washington Commanders in their Week 11 matchup. Let's look at what the win means for the New York's future

The New York Giants finally showed some life in their Week 11 victory over the Washington Commanders. It's been as ugly of a season as ever for New York. Whether it be injuries, lack of production, or both, the Giants have had very little to be proud of this year. Now, they can be proud of two things, as two of their three victories this season have come against the Commanders.

Let's dive into the biggest takeaways from the Giants win and what it could mean for the rest of the season.

The Defense is Legit

New York's defense has been very good this season outside of the two blow out losses to Dallas. The Giants allow just 22 points per game to their opponents not named the Dallas Cowboys. They kept it up in Week 11, only letting the Commanders score 19 points through the game. The Giants defense was absolutely phenomenal. Three fumble recoveries, three interceptions, and four sacks headlined a monster defensive performance for New York. Holding teams to under twenty points and forcing a whopping six turnovers in a game is a pretty good recipe for victory.

How About Tommy Devito?

The Giants third string quarterback who still lives at home with his family had himself a day. After a rough first start againrs the Cowboys, Devito threw for 246 yards and three touchdowns in the 31-19 victory. He looked comfortable and confident, and proved to New York fans that he's capable of winning football games.

It's a major confidence boost and swing of momentum for the Giants offense, which was the worst in the league coming into Week 11. Tommy Devito is no superstar, but he proved in this win that his coaches, teammates, and fans can trust him to lead them to victory. The Giants are still just 3-8, but it seems there may be hope to win some games after all.

Outlook on the Rest of the Season

The Giants are in quite a sticky situation. It's very clear that they aren't playoff contenders. With a 3-8 record, the Giants are still in the bottom tier of teams in the NFL. The question is how will they finish the season. The Giants need a lot of help, whether it be with the offensive line, wide receivers, or even a quarterback. Obviously the worse they finish the better their draft pick will be, but where they land in the draft will dictate what position they decide to draft. Now, it even seems the Commanders may be in the race for a top draft pick with them.

It's dafe to say neither the Giants nor Commanders will be tanking for a draft pick. But winning games does hurt your chances at a better pick. The goal for the Giants should be simple: play your best football and build some momentum for next season. Daniel Jones should return a few weeks into the season. Perhaps rookies Jaylin Hyatt and Deonte Banks take a leap in their second season. Regardless, winning will be what the Giants try to do. The draft pick will fall into place at a reasonable place, but the Giants can't be playing for the pick.

The New York Giants genuinely dominate the Washington Commanders in the regular season. New York is 8-2-1 in their last eleven meetings with Washington. It's absolute dominance for the G-men, and the Week 11 win will give fans something to be happy about in this unfortunate season.