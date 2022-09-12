Commanders defense dealt big blow with season-ending injury to key rookie

The Washington Commanders earned a hard fought win over the Jacksonville Jaguars to open the 2022 season. But it looks like they lost a key piece of their defense in Phidarian Mathis along the way, and the latest update on his injury that he suffered during the game isn’t good news for the Commanders.

Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis injury update

Mathis’ NFL debut didn’t last long, as he was quickly forced out of the game and didn’t return. Reports have surfaced that Mathis ended up tearing his meniscus in Washington’s season-opener, and will undergo surgery that will hold him out for the rest of the 2022 season. This is a big blow for the Commanders, as they were hoping that Mathis would play a big role on their defense this season.

#Commanders DT Phidarian Mathis, knocked out yesterday with a knee injury, has a torn meniscus and is headed for season-ending surgery, sources say. The promising second-rounder is expected to make a full recovery for 2023. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) September 12, 2022

Mathis was a second-round pick in the 2022 NFL Draft for the Commanders, and immediately found his way onto the field this season. Mathis made a name for himself in college with Alabama as a versatile pass rusher who can line up all over the defensive line and create pressure on the quarterback. With Chase Young still working his way back to the field, Washington was hoping that Mathis would be able to pick up some of the pass-rushing slack left in Young’s absence.

Instead, Mathis will join Young on the sidelines for the time being, and won’t find his way back onto the field until next season. This is a tough loss for the Commanders, as they had high hopes for Mathis this season, but they will now have to wait to reap the benefits of what could be a very good player.