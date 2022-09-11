Chase Young return from ACL injury gets update ahead of Commanders’ Week 1 opener

Washington Commanders star edge rusher Chase Young is about 10 months removed from his torn ACL and MCL injury last season. With the latest update on his progress, it appears that he’s trending in the right direction for his return this season.

Chase Young Injury Update

According to ESPN insider Adam Schefter, Chase Young is progressing on a somewhat similar timeline to Brian Robinson, who is looking to make his return after getting shot multiple times for non-fatal injuries weeks prior. That would place Young on the path to returning sometime around Week 5:

Via ESPN:

“Washington also has another positive injury development. Former first-round pick Chase Young, who tore his ACL and MCL against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last November, is on a similar but slightly slower timeline to Robinson.”

Young was already slated to miss at least the first four games of the season after the Commanders opted to place him in the PUP list towards the end of the preseason. But it sounds like his progression leaves the door open for him to miss no more than those first four games and return for their Week 5 tilt against the Tennessee Titans.

Getting Chase Young back fully healthy will go a long way in turning this season into a competitive campaign for Washington. Young made an immediate impact in the NFL during his rookie season, being named Defensive Rookie of the Year and earning himself a Pro Bowl selection in the process. He’ll look to pick up where he left off after his rigorous journey back from injury.