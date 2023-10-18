With the New England Patriots struggling like never before under Bill Belichick, the rumblings about where Belichick could land next if he parts ways with the Patriots are starting to heat up. Surprisingly enough, the Washington Commanders are rumored as the favorite to land Belichick if his tenure with the Patriots ends, according to Bet Online.

Bill Belichick is listed as a +200 favorite to land with the Commanders as his next team, followed by the Bears at +300, and the Chargers at +400.

Why the Commanders are the favorite to land Belichick

The Commanders are an interesting choice as the favorite. Veteran head coach Ron Rivera is 25-30-1 in his tenure as Commanders head coach and has failed in his first three seasons to lead Washington to the postseason. While it's easy to see the Commanders parting with Rivera, it's harder to understand why Belichick would choose Washington, as joining a division with the Dallas Cowboys and Philadelphia Eagles provides some challenges along with not having a proven quarterback in place.

Washington does have one of the better defensive lines in the league, which is something that Belichick has valued during his time in New England. While these projections require a few big leaps of faith, it's fun to think about arguably the greatest football coach of all-time becoming an essential free agent and picking his next landing spot.

While it's entirely possible that Belichick simply retires and stops coaching after a long, successful career, it looks like Vegas has the Commanders pinned as Belichick's next team should he choose to no longer coach the Patriots moving forward.