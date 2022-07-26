Commanders make Chase Young move for training camp

With training camp officially underway for the Washington Commanders, the made its final pre-camp decision on Chase Young. According to Ben Standig, the Commanders have placed Young on the PUP list ahead of training camp, meaning he won’t be able to practice until he’s been cleared by the team. Young, of course, is coming off an ACL injury that cost him the final eight games of Washington’s season in 2021, so it’s not a huge surprise that he’s starting camp on the sideline.

Washington Commanders DE Chase Young will be placed on the PUP list, per sources. Not a surprise as the 2020 defensive rookie of the year recovers from ACL surgery. Means no practice in camp until cleared. Ron Rivera talks at 5. More info then, presumably. — Ben Standig (@BenStandig) July 26, 2022

Young tore his ACL in Week 10 of the 2021 NFL season in a regular season matchup against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He sustained the injury on November 14, so he’s currently eight months removed from the injury.

It shouldn’t come as a surprise to Commanders fans that the EDGE rusher was placed on the PUP list, considering the nature of the knee injury. Still, any hope that Young’s recovery was coming in ahead of schedule can be put to bed.

Young will have to be cleared by team doctors before being activated from the PUP list and returning to practice. It’s unclear at this point when the Commanders are hoping to get him back, and there’s still a chance that he won’t be ready to return come Week 1. There is no official timetable for Young’s return, putting his availability for the season opener in question. The Commanders open the season with a home game against the Jacksonville Jaguars on September 11.

Last season, Chase Young featured in 9 games for Washington. He racked up 26 tackles, 1.5 sacks, 2 forced fumbles, and 4 quarterback hits before the ACL season cost him the second half of the campaign.