Commanders make major Chase Young move as he recovers from injury

After a strong start to his career, Chase Young has been sidelined with a brutal knee injury. The Washington Commanders’ star defensive end is on the road to recovery from an ACL tear.

The Commanders announced that Young has been designated to return to practice. His window to return was scheduled for this week and it is now official. Washington has 21 days to add him to the active roster.

We have designated Chase Young to return to practice pic.twitter.com/lsj3NV2kaV — Washington Commanders (@Commanders) November 2, 2022

Young, the second pick in the 2020 NFL Draft, won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award and has 9.0 sacks in 24 career games so far. He is very excited to return to practice, though the Commanders are of course playing it safe.

The Commanders are last in the NFC East but are still 4-4 so far this season and have a decent defense. Young still has a lot of progress to make but getting him back on the field alongside Daron Payne and Jonathan Allen will be huge. Even though he struggled at the beginning of his second season, he will provide a boost for the Washington defense.

Chase Young helped the Commanders win the NFC East title in 2020. That’s probably not happening this year due to his late start to the season and the rest of Washington’s rivals all having at least six wins so far. But he can still help the team fight for a Wild Card spot when he makes it back to the field.