Could former Giants QB Jake Fromm see action amid Jacoby Brissett's injury?

The Washington Commanders have struggled throughout the 2023-24 NFL season. The Commanders are 4-11 as they prepare to face the San Francisco 49ers. Veteran QB Jacoby Brissett has been a bright spot on the roster, but injuries leave his status questionable for Sunday's game. Thus, Washington has made a move for former New York Giants QB Jake Fromm.

The Commanders bolster their quarterback depth before their 49ers matchup

Jake Fromm has been signed to the Commanders' roster ahead of Sunday's game, per Ian Rapoport. The 25-year-old QB was a fifth-round pick in the 2020 Draft. In his short stint with the Giants, Fromm threw for 210 yards and one touchdown during the 2021 season.

Hopefully, the Georgia product provides depth to Washington amid Jacoby Brissett's hamstring injury. Brissett put on a solid performance during the Commanders' Week 16 loss against the New York Jets. His 100-yard-one-TD day almost led Washington to a comeback.

Brissett may not be able to provide his services against the 49ers, but it ultimately may not matter. The Commanders surely want to be competitive and win. However, their poor record and last-place NFC East standing afford them the ability to take risks with a backup player like Fromm.

Meanwhile, the 49ers look to improve their winning record against the Commanders. San Francisco enters the matchup at 11-4 and holds the top spot in the NFC West. Many see the 49ers as one of the favorites to compete for a Super Bowl.

SF is led by their two impressive MVP candidates, Christian McCaffrey and Brock Purdy. The Commanders need all hands on deck to stop the 49ers' dominant offense.

Still, if Washington can make the right plays and play as a cohesive unit, they will defend their home field and escape with a victory.