A late-week injury is still nagging presumptive Commanders' starter Jacoby Brissett

The Washington Commanders could be without quarterback Jacoby Brissett in this weekend's matchup against the San Francisco 49ers.

Brissett was a surprise add to the team's injury report earlier this week, and according to a report Saturday morning, his condition isn't dramatically improving.

ESPN's Jeremy Fowler reports Saturday that Brissett is “shaping up to be a game-time decision” and that “Sam Howell will be ready to start if Brissett can't go Sunday vs. San Francisco.”

At 4-11, the Commanders are out of the playoff race and playing for pride.

“What you're hoping is your leadership steps up, and they did, and it was it was awesome to see,” said Commanders' head coach Ron Rivera on the team's 30-28 loss to the New York Jets last week. “It really was, you know, on the defensive side, watching John Allen and Darren Payne, Cam Curl, Cody. Jacoby Brissett brought the team to the brink of victory.”

The game also marks a reunion of sorts with defensive lineman Chase Young, who the team traded to the 49ers at the league's trade deadline.

“They're definitely a team who's going to fight to the end. I do know that. So we just got to come out good,” Young told reporters this week. “I think, over there, it's a real good locker room. I think we had fun in the locker room, for sure,” via 49ers Web Zone.

The Commanders are expected to pursue defensive backfield depth, offensive line depth, tight end, and a quarterback in the upcoming 2024 NFL Draft.