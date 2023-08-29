The Washington Commanders have to get down to a 53-man roster by 4 p.m. ET on Thursday, August 29, like all teams in the NFL. Thursday morning, head coach Ron Rivera and the team took steps to do that by releasing quarterback Jake Fromm and putting veteran running back Jonathan Williams on injured reserve.

Jake Fromm was a star signal-caller who went to back-to-back SEC Championship games at Georgia, but as a fifth-round draft pick in 2020, the QB hasn’t been able to catch on in the NFL yet after spending time with the Buffalo Bills and New York Giants. Fromm is 0-2 as a starter as he lost both games he opened for the Giants in 2021, throwing one touchdown and three interceptions.

The Commanders' 53-man roster will now include just two quarterbacks, starter Sam Howell and backup Jacoby Brissett.

At the running back position, the Commanders also made a move to help trim the roster. The team is planning to put six-year veteran RB Jonathan Williams, who has spent the last two seasons in the nation’s capital, on injured reserve, per sources to NFL Network insider Tom Pelissero.

The Williams move also solidifies the final running back room on the Commanders' 53-man roster. Brian Robinson Jr., Antonio Gibson, and rookie sixth-round pick Chris Rodriguez Jr. out of Kentucky will be the team’s final RBs heading into Week 1 of the new season.

There will be more moves to come on Thursday from Ron Rivera and company. The Commanders still need to make some tough cuts at wide receiver, along the offensive line, the defensive line, and in the secondary.