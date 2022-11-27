The Washington Commanders are paying tribute to franchise icon Sean Taylor. In addition to wearing no. 21 patches on their helmets, they built a memorial for the star that died 15 years ago. However, fans are not pleased with the final result.

The Commanders unveiled the memorial before taking on the Atlanta Falcons. All in all, the memorial is simply a wire statue in Taylor’s uniform. The awkward reaction from the crowd says it all: the memorial is a pitiful attempt to honor the late star safety. Online, plenty of people took issue with it.

Last season, the Commanders finally retired Sean Taylor’s number but did so in the midst of an investigation into team owner Dan Snyder. The move came across as empty and just an attempt to win over some good PR. The failure of that incident helped lead to the decision for the franchise to try again. But still, they couldn’t get it right.

For the Commanders to fail so spectacularly to properly honor one of the most iconic players of their franchise is unfortunate. Taylor, a two-time Pro Bowler, was a force on the field and was in the midst of a fantastic career when he was tragically killed. His legacy will live on, though the team hasn’t helped much.

Although the Commanders are starting to play better in recent weeks, incidents like these will never be moved on from. It continues to show that the franchise is a terrible one.