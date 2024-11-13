The Washington Commanders are looking to keep pace in a crowded NFC playoff race after last week's frustrating home loss to the Pittsburgh Steelers. The Commanders and Steelers went back and forth all game, but ultimately, Pittsburgh was able to come up with just enough plays to secure the win.

The Commanders recently signaled that they are ready to go “all in” on this season by trading for New Orleans Saints star cornerback Marshon Lattimore; however, the latest reports suggest that it could still be some time before we see the former Pro Bowler make his debut in the nation's capital.

“The #Commanders ruled out CB Marshon Lattimore for tomorrow night vs. the #Eagles. He is still nursing a hamstring injury from his days in New Orleans,” reported Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team on X, formerly Twitter.

Thursday evening will indeed be a huge game for the Commanders as they look to even themselves in the NFC East divisional race with the Philadelphia Eagles, who currently lead the division by one game.

The Commanders have been arguably the most surprising story in the NFL this year, as the team wasn't expected to do much going into the season under new head coach Dan Quinn but is now looking like a lock to secure a postseason berth for the first time in several years.

A large part of the reason why has been the play of rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels, who is the runaway favorite to win the Offensive Rookie of the Year award; however, the Commanders' defense has also defied expectations, and the hope is that Lattimore will be able to shore up what has been at times a shaky secondary.

In any case, the Commanders and Eagles are slated to kick off at 8:15 PM ET on Thursday from Philadelphia.