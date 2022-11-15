Published November 15, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

One full year later, this week could finally be the one for Washington Commanders defensive end Chase Young to make his mark on opposing offensive lines for the first time this season.

The 23-year-old defensive end could find himself back on the field sooner rather than later “if all goes well” in practice, ESPN NFL Nation reporter John Keim said in a Tuesday morning tweet.

Chase Young took the practice field for the Commanders in early November, his first time since tearing his ACL and MCL in a 10-point Washington win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last November. The non-contact injury resulted in season-ending surgery reconstructive surgery on his ACL, creating a longer timeline for the defensive end to return to his spot on the Commanders’ defensive line. Young ended last season with 26 tackles, 15 solo tackles, three tackles for loss and 1.5 sacks in nine games played.

Washington pulled off an upset against an NFC East rival in the then-undefeated Philadelphia Eagles last Monday despite missing key rotational players against a seemingly-unstoppable Eagles squad. The Commanders managed to earn a sack against the top-rated offensive line unit by Pro Football Focus ahead of Week 10 while limiting Philadelphia’s ability to provide a consistent tempo in the running game by holding running back Miles Sanders to 54 rushing yards on 12 attempts, his second-lowest rushing total of the season.

The Commanders will enter this week’s practices with starting defensive tackles Jonathan Allen and Daron Payne, as well as defensive end Montez Sweat. Young will be a welcome addition to a line that ranks 16th in total sacks, a stat it could soon increase against a Houston Texans offensive line that has allowed 23 this season.

Washington will kick off against the Texans at 1 p.m. EST this Sunday at NRG Stadium. The game will be broadcasted on Fox.