The sensational rookie campaign of the Washington Commanders young QB Jayden Daniels has captivated the NFL, earning him comparisons to former generational talents. Among the most notable comes from veteran tight end Zach Ertz, who likened Daniels to Andrew Luck, the former No. 1 overall pick and Ertz’s college teammate at Stanford.

“I compared him to Andrew Luck, which is the ultimate compliment,” Ertz said. “Andrew had a gravitational pull. Guys just wanted to be around him, and Jayden is very similar. He doesn’t view himself as anyone other than one of the guys.”

That humility and leadership have been instrumental in the Commanders' remarkable turnaround. After a disappointing 4-13 season in 2023, Daniels has guided Washington to a 14-5 record and its first NFC Championship Game appearance since 1991. His standout performances—567 passing yards, four touchdowns, and an 86.8 Total QBR in the playoffs—underscore his ability to rise to the occasion.

Jayden Daniels and the Commanders continue to roll

Teammates and coaches recognized Daniels' potential early on. Wide receiver Terry McLaurin, who has played with a revolving door of quarterbacks in Washington, noted the rookie’s preparation and hunger for improvement. “He’s the real deal,” McLaurin said during minicamp. “He wants extra reps and is always asking questions. You don’t see that kind of dedication often.”

Daniels’ approach has impressed on and off the field. Passing game coordinator Brian Johnson recalled a moment in rookie minicamp when Daniels operated the offense with surgical precision. “The ball didn’t hit the ground,” Johnson said. “It’s not just the results; it’s the work he puts in every day.”

Ertz, too, highlighted Daniels’ insatiable curiosity and willingness to learn. Unlike other high-profile draft picks who might assume they have all the answers, Daniels frequently sought advice from veterans like McLaurin, Ertz, and linebacker Bobby Wagner. “His humility stood out,” Ertz said. “He’d ask, ‘How can I make the timing better?’ or, ‘What can I do differently here?’ It’s refreshing.”

Daniels’ calm demeanor under pressure has also defined his rookie year. With six game-winning drives, including critical moments against Tampa Bay and Philadelphia, he has earned a reputation as a clutch performer. Washington guard Nick Allegretti noted Daniels’ energy even in high-stakes situations, saying, “He brings juice to the whole team. When he’s cooking, the flow just feels right.”

Daniels has embraced his role as a leader, blending his meticulous preparation with genuine joy for the game. Whether it’s 6 a.m. walk-throughs with his coaches or friendly trash talk during practice competitions, he’s shown a rare balance of competitiveness and camaraderie. As Ertz put it: “He’s not just talented—he’s special.”

With his combination of talent, work ethic, and poise, Daniels is already proving why Ertz’s comparison to Andrew Luck may be more than just a flattering remark. The rookie has established himself as the centerpiece of a resurgent Washington franchise—and possibly the NFL’s next great quarterback.