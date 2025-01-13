The Washington Commanders got their first playoff win since 2006, defeating the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Wild Card weekend 23-20. It took a game-winning field goal from Zane Gonzalez that hit the right upright and then doinked in, giving the Commanders a dramatic victory for the night.

Before the kick, you could the stress on Gonzalez's face as they panned the camera to him, and he shared after the game that he was dealing with a slight injury.

“The kick prior to that, I had a little something going on in my hip,” Gonzalez said. “But I hit it in the net, and it felt fine. So I was just trying to stay smooth, stay underneath it, and hit it right.”

Though Gonzalez may have felt a little pain, and had a feeling that the ball was going straight through after he kicked it.

“As soon as I hit it, I thought it was going in,” Gonzalez said. “I’m not going to lie; I felt really good about it. And then it kept on fading on me.

“Me being a little bit of a perfectionist (my wife will say), I was a little upset it doinked in. I wanted it to go smooth, right down the middle. But a make is a make, and I will take it and get out of here with a win.”

At the end of the day, it doesn't matter what it looked like, as long as the ball went through.

Commanders defeat Buccaneers with last-second field goal

It was a tight game from the beginning between the Commanders and Buccaneers, but the road team was able to come out with the win. The Commanders have now won six straight games, with the last five coming on the final play of the game or the last play from scrimmage.

Once again, Jayden Daniels led his team down the field in the final minutes of the game, completing all of his passes and using his legs to extend plays. In the end, he put the Commanders and Zane Gonzalez in perfect position to kick the game-winning field goal, and that's exactly what happened.

The Commanders will now face the Detroit Lions in the Divisional Round, which will be another tough road test for the young team. They've shown resiliency all season and haven't backed down from any challenge, and with that alone, they could make it a game against one of the best teams in the NFC.