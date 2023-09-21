The Washington Commanders took a 35-33 win in their Week 2 matchup with the Denver Broncos.

Running back Brian Robinson Jr. finished the game with 87 rushing yards and two rushing touchdowns in the win over Denver. He scored a two-yard rushing touchdown to give the Commanders the lead with 13:25 remaining in the fourth quarter. Washington head coach Ron Rivera secured his 100th-career regular season win in the victory over the Broncos.

“It was really cool. It really is,” Rivera said, via Commander Country. “I'm very fortunate to have so many great players and coaches that have helped me get to where I am today. This is something that's really about a team effort. I've just been very fortunate to have a lot of people help me get to where I am.”

The Commanders will face the Buffalo Bills in FedEx Field on Sept. 24. The Bills defeated the Las Vegas Raiders in a 38-10 win at Highmark Stadium in Week 2. Quarterback Josh Allen, the former No. 7 pick in the 2018 NFL Draft, earned 274 passing yards and three passing touchdowns. Running back James Cook added 123 rushing yards.

What are some bold predictions for when the Commanders take on the Bills in Week 3?

3. Sam Howell will throw for at least 210 yards, one touchdown

Howell ended last Sunday's win over the Broncos with 299 passing yards and two passing touchdowns. 10 Commanders notched at least one reception in Denver. The former North Carolina quarterback started off the season with a 202-passing-yard performance in a win against the Arizona Cardinals, adding one passing touchdown as he found running back Brian Robinson Jr. in the end zone with 4:15 remaining in the first quarter.

Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer had high praise for the former fifth-round selection.

“He seems like he's playing pretty confident,” Poyer said, via BuffaloBills.com. “He's got really good arm strength, he can move around in the pocket, he can make plays with his legs sometimes and he trusts his playmakers to be able to go up and make plays and trusts his guys downfield with the speed that they have.”

New York Jets quarterback Zach Wilson recorded 140 passing yards, one passing touchdown and one interception during a 22-16 Jets win over the Bills in MetLife Stadium. Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo, who signed a three-year contract with the Raiders in March, ended the Las Vegas loss to the Bills with 185 passing yards, one touchdown and two interceptions.

2. Terry McLaurin will record at least 70 receiving yards

McLaurin led the Commanders with 54 receiving yards and one receiving touchdown on five receptions during Washington's Week 2 win. The one-time Pro-Bowler hauled in a 30-yard touchdown pass form Howell in the third quarter. He completed Washington's victory over Arizona with 31 receiving yards on two receptions.

The Bills have allowed a total of 302 passing yards during the 2023 season so far, putting them in sixth place in the league, according to NFL.com. Their two passing touchdowns allowed put them on par with the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins, Baltimore Ravens, San Francisco 49ers and Green Bay Packers. Raiders receiver Davante Adams led Las Vegas with 84 receiving yards and one touchdown during the Bills Week 2 win. Jets receiver Allen Lazard led New York with 46 receiving yards.

1. The Commanders will stay within one score of the Buffalo Bills

It may be challenging for the Commanders to keep their early-season momentum going when they take to FedEx Field this Sunday.

Buffalo took the No. 6 spot on the NFL's Week 3 Power Rankings. It placed ahead of the Ravens, Detroit Lions and Jacksonville Jaguars. The Bills took fifth place in the NFL with 382 yards per game in two games played, according to ESPN.

“They're one of the elite teams in the AFC,” Rivera said after Wednesday's practice, via Commanders.com Senior Writer Zach Selby. “I know they're 1-1, but records don't mean anything in this situation.”

The Commanders must find ways to slow down Buffalo's offense and tap into the potential of their defensive line in their matchup against Buffalo. If they can, they will have the opportunity to keep things competitive against Buffalo before facing the Philadelphia Eagles in Lincoln Financial Field on Oct. 1.