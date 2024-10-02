Commanders rookie quarterback Jayden Daniels shared a heartfelt moment with franchise legend Doug Williams following the Commanders’ victory over the Arizona Cardinals in week four. The encounter symbolized Williams passing the torch to Daniels.

Doug Williams is first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl and claim the game’s MVP award. His legendary college career at Grambling State set the foundation for his historic NFL achievements. With Williams at the helm, Grambling State posted a 36-7 record and won three SWAC championships. Additionally, Williams' dynamic playmaking ability earned him fourth place in the 1977 Heisman Race.

Despite Williams throwing for 3,286 yards and 38 touchdowns as a senior, he remained an under the radar NFL draft prospect. Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive coordinator Joe Gibbs was the only NFL coach who visited Williams during the pre-draft process. Confident they found a gem, the Buccaneers drafted Williams in the first round of the 1978 NFL Draft.

Williams threw for 10,577 yards and 73 touchdowns in five seasons with Tampa Bay. He additionally led the team to the playoffs three times, including a trip to the NFC Championship Game in 1979. Despite his success, Williams left the team after a contract dispute in 1983. He briefly starred for the Oklahoma Outlaws in the USFL before returning to the NFL in 1986 with the Washington Commanders. Williams made history in 1988, becoming the first Black quarterback to win a Super Bowl and earn MVP honors.

Williams began coaching after his playing career, and later transitioned into executive roles within the NFL.

His legacy remains with Washington, where he held front office positions such as senior vice president of player development. He also served as senior advisor for team president Jason Wright. His role within the franchise ensures that his influence as the ultimate trailblazer continues to be felt in Washington.

Additionally, Jayden Daniels has also made a conscious effort to honor Williams' legacy. He arrived at his preseason debut wearing a throwback Doug Williams jersey.

Jayden Daniels is also making waves with his impressive play during his rookie season. Through four games, Daniels has thrown for 897 yards and three touchdowns during Washington's 3-1 start. Even more interesting, Daniels threw his first touchdown pass to a offensive lineman Trent Scott, a Grambling State alum.

Commanders’ fans and the NFL community are beginning to view Daniels as the future face of the Commanders.

As Daniels continues to make strides on the field, his connection to Williams serves as a reminder of the rich history of HBCUs and the trailblazing athletes who have come from those programs. For Daniels, this is just the beginning, but his story is already intertwined with that of a living legend.