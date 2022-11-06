Washington Commanders owner Daniel Snyder has faced significant public backlash over the controversies surrounding him and the toxic workplace culture he condoned. The potential outcome should he decide to sell the team and move on from the NFL? $7 billion give or take.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, there has been “considerable interest” to purchase the Commanders which could yield a record-breaking total much higher than the recent Denver Broncos sale for $4.65 billion.

“My understanding, guys, is that Bank of America which will be handling the sale for Dan Snyder and the Commanders has received considerable interest. Considerable. Much more than anyone anticipated. Meaning the number could end up starting with a six or maybe even a seven for Dan Snyder,” said Rapoport.

The @NFLGameDay Notebook with @MikeGarafolo and @TomPelissero: #Commanders receiving “considerable” interest for a sale; #Falcons WR Cordarrelle Patterson will be eased back in; #Chargers WR Keenan Allen close to turning the corner; The #Cowboys are in it for Odell Beckham Jr. pic.twitter.com/Vg8aBtRZA0 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 6, 2022

That’s a lot of cheddar. Considering the potential buyer would also have to facilitate the plans for a new stadium to replace the dilapidated FedEx Field, it’s certainly interesting to see just how much money it’s going to take to purchase the team.

It’s not surprising that the total will almost surely set the new record for the highest price paid for an American sports franchise given that the value of teams continues to rise as time goes by. But what is surprising is by how much it looks like it will beat the previous record, which was set just this year.

Dan Snyder is said to be expected to sell the entire team and not just a partial or majority share, with a deal potentially being in the works by the March meetings.