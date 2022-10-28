With Brian Robinson back in full capacity for the Washington Commanders, the focus now shifts to veteran RB Antonio Gibson. Gibson had himself a career year in 2021, posting a 1,000 yard season as the featured back for Washington. However, he was muscled out of the starting RB spot by the rookie Robinson during their training camp.

So, what will be the Commanders plan for Antonio Gibson as the trade deadline nears? It seems like Washington has no plans of shopping the veteran running back, and would prefer to keep him. However… that doesn’t mean that he’s untouchable, as the team is reportedly listening to offers. (via Jordan Schultz)

“Antonio Gibson would command a nice return in a potential trade, sources tell @theScore. He’s on the third-year of his rookie deal and already a terrific receiving back as well. Again, I’m told the #Commanders would prefer to keep him, nor are they shopping him…Just listening rn”

The Commanders got a lot of juice from the RB duo of Robinson and Gibson in their upset win against the Green Bay Packers. Both backs combined for over 132 yards in that win. There’s certainly merit for Washington to continue with this pairing for the rest of the season, at the very least.

Still, the Commanders are keeping their options open by listening to offers for Antonio Gibson. There are plenty of teams that would love to acquire the services of an elite running back like Gibson. If a contending team gets desperate enough, expect Gibson to be moved before the deadline.