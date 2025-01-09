We've got the Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Wild Card Round Results according to EA Sports Madden NFL 25. The NFL playoffs begin this weekend, with 12 teams set to face off in an effort to win the Super Bowl. The Commanders lost to Tampa Bay back in Week 1, but the team has improved tremendously with rookie QB Jayden Daniels. Meanwhile, the Buccaneers rebounded from an ugly 4-6 start to end the year 10-7 and win the NFC South. However, only one team can advance to the next round.

Washington Commanders vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers Results According to Madden 25

According to Madden 25, the Washington Commanders will defeat the Tampa Bay Buccaneers 32-25 and advance to the Divisional Round of the playoffs. The Commanders get revenge against Tampa Bay after losing to them earlier this season. And while the Buccaneers' offense played fine, it was apparent they needed more help.

TEAM 1st Quarter 2nd Quarter 3rd Quarter 4th Quarter FINAL WAS 7 10 0 15 32 TB 2 7 3 13 25

The Commanders won this game thanks to a hot start. Despite allowing Tampa Bay to get a safety early on, the Commanders took a 14-2 lead early on after Austin Ekeler ran nine yards into the end zone. But the Buccaneers kept things close with a touchdown reception from Ko Kleft just two minutes later. At the end of the half, the Commanders led 17-9.

In the second half, Tampa Bay finally took the lead after scoring nine unanswered points. A 4 yard touchdown reception from Mike Evans put the team on top, though they missed the two-point conversion. Washington responded with a 47 Yd touchdown reception from Terry McLaurin to reclaim the lead.

Now, the Buccaneers found themselves in a rough spot. Even if they scored a touchdown, which they did, Washington would still have plenty of time to win the game. And guess what? Terry McLaurin scored again, this time on a 52 Yd touchdown reception.

The Buccaneers drove all the way inside the Commanders' 10 yard line, but they didn't have enough time to tie things up. And with that, the Washington Commanders have upset the Buccaneers.

With the win, the Commanders advance to the Divisional Round. As the #6 seed, they'll have to play on the road again. That said, I don't think Commanders fans will complain after the year they've had. Depending on what happens, they could find themselves playing against teams like the Lions, or their own divisional rival, the Eagles. Regardless, we're curious to see how far rookie QB Jayden Daniels will take his team.

Commanders vs. Buccaneers Scoring Summary

First Quarter:

WAS – Dyami Brown 72 Yd pass from Jayden Daniels (Zane Gonzales kick), 13:29 (WAS 7-0)

TB – Team Safety, 8:18 (WAS 7-2)

Second Quarter:

WAS – Austin Ekeler 9 Yd run, (Zane Gonzales kick), 12:56 (WAS 14-2)

TB – Ko Kleft 9 Yd pass from Baker Mayfield (Chase McLaughlin kick), 10:40 (WAS 14-9)

WAS – Zane Gonzales, 28 Yd FG, 0:02 (WAS 17-9)

Third Quarter:

TB – Chase McLaughlin, 47 Yd FG, 10:29 (WAS 17-12)

Fourth Quarter:

TB – Mike Evans 4 Yd pass from Baker Mayfield (two-point conversion failed), 14:29 (TB 18-17)

WAS – Terry McLaurin 47 Yd pass from Jayden Daniels (Jamison Crowder 2pt Conversion), 8:59 (WAS 25-18)

TB – Trey Palmer 1 Yd Pass from Baker Mayfield (Chase McLaughlin kick), 4:17 (Tied 25-25)

WAS – Terry McLaurin 52 Yd pass from Jayden Daniels (Zane Gonzales kick), 0:44 (WAS 32-25)

Overall, that wraps up our Commanders vs. Buccaneers Results according to Madden 25. We hope you enjoyed watching, stay tuned for more simulations in the future.

Note: We're looking to improve our simulations in a number of ways in the future. However, despite adjusting CPU and even Player sliders, it seems CPU vs. CPU games don't often adhere to any of those changes. This match in particular proved to be the most difficult, needing six attempts to get a realistic score. Nevertheless, we still want to improve these sims.

Feel free to check out our results from previous simulations. Overall, Madden 25 went has gone 187-85 since Week 1 of the Regular Season. We look forward to seeing how it will perform in the playoffs.

Lastly, for more gaming and NFL news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.