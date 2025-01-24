The Washington Commanders have been the underdog story in the 2025 NFL playoffs. After sneaking in as the second-to-last seed, they have earned wins over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Detroit Lions en route to the NFC Championship Game, where they will meet division rival Philadelphia Eagles.

Adding to the storyline is tight end Zach Ertz, who has had a career resurgence in Washington this season after his glory days in Philadelphia appeared to be behind him. Ertz has caught 66 passes for 654 yards and seven touchdowns.

When Ertz was signed to a one-year deal by the Commanders in March, he had one goal in mind. NBCSports.com‘s Charean Williams included insight Ertz gave according to Jeff Neilburg of the Philadelphia Inquirer.

“I just wanted an opportunity to come out here and prove that I am still the same guy,” Ertz said.

Throughout that process, Ertz rediscovered how much the game of football means to him.

“It was really an opportunity for me to just fall back in love with the game again, and really just enjoy the process again and just be around people that know how to use me and allow me to be at my best,” Ertz said. “It’s just been so much fun. It’s exceeded all my expectations. Obviously playing with a quarterback like Jayden [Daniels] has helped a ton and just his humility and eagerness to grow.”

Ertz will have a chance to get back into the Super Bowl with a win over his former team on Sunday.

Zach Ertz took up for Jayden Daniels against Lions

Commanders tight end Zach Ertz had no problem letting Lions defensive end Josh Paschal know what he thought about his questionable hit on quarterback Jayden Daniels.

“Hey! You don't do that s— to my guy. Don't do that s— to my guy. You ain't s— for that!” Ertz yelled at Paschal.

Ertz provides the Commanders with veteran leadership. That includes protecting his teammates at all costs.