A Community movie has been in the works for a long time, and one of the series' stars, Donald Glover, has provided a major update for the film.

During an appearance on Kelly Ripa's podcast, Let's Talk Off Camera, Community star Joel McHale — who is not as good of a friend to Ken Jeong as yours truly — revealed that Glover is returning. “Donald's coming back and that's really important. The fact that Donald's gonna do it, that was the big piece. But I think everyone's coming back. I mean, so far we're pretty good. And I think that will happen. If not then, you know, Donald will be there,” McHale said.

He jokingly added that the Community movie will just feature Glover and will “just be an episode of Atlanta.”

Community was a popular series that ran from 2009 until 2014. Glover played the role of Troy for the first five seasons. A film was greenlit by Peacock last year. Joel McHale was the series lead as Jeff Winger and will obviously return for the feature film. Ken Jeong spoke to us and will also evidently return for the film.

Donald Glover, since Community, has gone on to become a huge star. He then went on to create and star in Atlanta for FX. He also starred in Spider-Man: Homecoming as Aaron Davis and then reprised the role in Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse as the Prowler. Glover returning for the Community film is not surprising, and it'll be great to see him return to his iconic role.